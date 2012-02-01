UPDATE 2-Infineon sees more confidence and stability in Q2

* Sees Q2 sales flat to slight lower from Q1
* Sees Q2 operating margin down 1 pct point
* Q1 opg result, ex-items 141 mln eur vs 130 mln f'cast
* Shares up 5 pct, outperforming main market
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 German chipmaker Infineon
AG expects sales to key automotive customers to pick
up in the second quarter and said its important chipcard market
looks like it's stablizing after a fall-off in the first
quarter.
Overall sales in the current quarter should be flat to
slightly lower than in the previous three months, the company
said on Wednesday after reporting a smaller than expected fall
in first quarter earnings.
Infineon said its automotive clients, which account for 41
percent of revenue, have continued to show confidence, while
there have been "some early signs of stabilization" in the
chipcard market which provides about 10 pct of sales.
"Our strategy to focus on less volatile and more profitable
businesses is paying off demonstrated by a stronger top-line as
compared to our peers", said Chief Executive Peter Bauer.
Infineon in 2010 sold its wireless chip unit to Intel
, reducing its exposure to the volatile phone market,
though it still provides a cheap chip to Apple's
iPhone.
Infineon shares were up 5 percent at 1220 GMT, outperforming
the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index, which was up 1.2
percent.
"Guidance for the second quarter is better than expected,"
said UBS analyst Gareth Jenkins, keeping his 'buy'
recommendation on the shares.
The semiconductor industry hit a slump last year as demand
for consumer gadgets slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to
economic uncertainties at a time when vendors had invested
heavily in the new production gear.
Peer STMicroelectronics, which has a high exposure
to the wireless market, last week warned that revenues could
drop up to 10 percent the current quarter as Nokia, a
key client for its mobile arm, is struggling.
INDUSTRIAL STILL WEAK
Infineon, whose customers include Japanese carmaker Hyundai
, software maker Microsoft and the U.S.
Government Printing Office, said its automotive sales should be
up in the second quarter while chip card & security turnover
should be about flat. Sales at the power management and
industrial power control businesses are expected to be down on
seasonal and late-cyclical weakness.
Infineon stopped short of updating is full-year outlook but
analysts said they now saw room for outlook hikes.
"We need more visibility on our sales, but we are slightly
more positive on our sales than we were 3 months ago," Infineon
Chief Executive Peter Bauer said.
Infineon said in November its fiscal full-year revenue would
likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among
customers in industrial and chip card markets.
Analysts on average see Infineon's 2011/2012 revenue
declining 5.2 percent.
Infineon, which was spun off from engineering group Siemens
more than a decade ago, said its financial
first-quarter business segment result, a measure of operating
profit, fell 28 percent from the previous quarter to 141 million
euros ($184.6 million).
That was above a consensus forecast of 130 million in a
Reuters poll.
The company expects the margin on its operating result,
excluding special items, to be down broadly by 1 percentage
point in the second quarter.