UPDATE 1-Infineon Q1 beats as automotive, industrial orders rise

* Operating profit, ex one-offs beats most optimistic view

* Says sees fiscal Q2 revenue rising by about 5 pct

* Automotive and security chips to drive Q2 sales

* Indicated 1.7 percent higher in flat market

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German chipmaker Infineon reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly core operating profit thanks to increased demand from its customers in automotive and industrial markets.

Operating profit for its fiscal first quarter through December, excluding special items, more than doubled from the previous year to 116 million euros ($158 million), beating even the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll.

Infineon is riding the recovery wave in the global chip sector, which is expected to grow almost 3 percent this year to $329 billion and $366 billion in 2017, research firm IDC estimates.

Its shares were indicated to rise 1.7 percent, according to pre-market data, while Germany's blue-chip DAX index was seen flat.

The Neubiberg, southern Germany-based company affirmed an outlook for revenue to rise by 7-11 percent to 4.11-4.27 billion euros in its current year ending Sept. 30, with a core operating profit margin of 11-14 percent.

"Good order intake and positive forecasts for the global economy underpin our outlook. Infineon is poised to profitably grow in 2014," Infineon Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.

The company, whose chips among other uses activate airbags, enable cruise control and cut emissions, said it expected revenues to grow by about 5 percent during the current quarter through March, helped by its automotive and Chip Card & Security units.

Infineon has announced 650 million euros in investments in the current fiscal year to cater to growing demand from automotive and industrial customers, which include major players such as German engineering group Siemens.

Some analysts have suggested the investments may be too high, impacting Infineon's profitability.

Infineon's forecast-beating results come as a positive surprise following recent disappointing statements from peers.

Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday posted first-quarter revenues that missed expectations, days after Apple posted a weak revenue forecast, renewing fears about Chinese demand and a tepid global market.

Although Infineon still makes chips for mobile devices it does not depend heavily on the market because it sold its wireless business to Intel in 2011.