Infineon cash flow covering International Rectifier integration

FRANKFURT Aug 20 German chipmaker Infineon
said its cash flow would cover the costs to integrate
International Rectifier, the U.S. chipmaker it is
buying.
"We expect that the free cash flow that comes with the
transaction will immediately cover the restructuring costs. So
it's not like we will go through a black hole of cash drain,"
finance chief Dominik Asam told journalists during a conference
call on Wednesday.
Merger-shy Infineon earlier said it had agreed to buy
International Rectifier for about $3 billion in cash in its
biggest-ever acquisition.
