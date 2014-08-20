版本:
Infineon poised to buy U.S. chipmaker - source

FRANKFURT Aug 20 Germany's Infineon is poised to buy a U.S.-based semiconductor company for about $2 billion, a person close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bloomberg earlier cited people familiar with the matter as saying a deal could be announced later on Wednesday.

Bloomberg had named Power Integrations, Fairchild Semiconductor and Semtech as possible targets.

The person close to the deal told Reuters that Infineon was not buying Fairchild or larger Freescale and declined to comment on other candidates. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alexander Smith and Victoria Bryan)
