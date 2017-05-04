Infineon Q2 oper profit up 30 pct on auto, industrial demand

FRANKFURT May 4 German chipmaker Infineon
on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in
second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and
industrial activities.
The maker of chips that enable cruise control in cars and
warn drivers of potential collisions said operating profit
excluding special items rose to 296 million euros ($322
million).
That was slightly below the average prediction of 299
million euros in a Reuters analysts' poll, with individual
estimates of 11 analysts ranging from 273 million euros to 303
million.
Infineon confirmed its full-year outlook for revenue to rise
between 8 and 11 percent, with an operating margin of around 17
percent.
Infineon, whose customers include premium carmakers such as
Daimler and Tesla as well as automotive
supplier Continental, in March raised its full-year
outlook on the back of strong demand from China for its
automotive chips.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
