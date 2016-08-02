UPDATE 2-Infineon misses profit forecast as smartphone chip demand stagnates

* Q3 operating profit 254 mln eur vs 263 avg in Reuters poll
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 German chipmaker Infineon
missed third-quarter sales and operating profit
forecasts due to stagnating demand for its smartphone chips,
sending its shares lower on Tuesday.
Infineon, which makes around 5 percent of its sales from
smartphone chips, is feeling the impact of what its rival Dialog
Semi last week called an ongoing softness of the
smartphone market after Apple Inc. reported a drop in
iPhone sales.
Typically, Infineon sees a rise in demand from smartphone
makers in its fiscal third quarter as they ramp up production of
new models which are set to be launched later in the year.
Infineon reported operating profit excluding special items
of 254 million euros ($284 million) for the quarter through
end-June, up from 245 million last year but missing the average
forecast of 263 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts,
whose estimates ranged from 252 million to 270 million euros.
Its shares fell 3.9 percent in early trade, the lowest stock
in the Stoxx Europe 600 Technology index, which was down
0.6 percent.
Power management, the division that includes smartphone and
tablet chips and accounts for about a third of Infineon's total
business, reported a 19 percent drop in operating profit on a 2
percent fall in sales.
"Contrary to the normal seasonal trend, revenue generated
with components for mobile communications remained flat,"
Infineon said.
Technology research firm Gartner predicts that global
smartphone sales growth will halve to 7 percent this year.
Demand in China has waned as economic uncertainty grows and has
also tailed off in more mature markets as people tend to hold on
to their phones for longer.
Infineon said that demand for payment cards also declined
due to softer market conditions.
At the same time, its automotive unit, which accounts for
about 40 percent of total sales, reported a 32 percent rise in
operating profit on 9 percent higher sales. Infineon chips
activate car airbags and enable cruise control.
Overall sales of 1.63 billion euros were also slightly below
average analysts' expectations of 1.65 billion.
The company stuck to its full-year forecast, expecting
revenue to rise between 10 and 14 percent, with an operating
margin of between 15 and 16 percent.
Some analysts had expected the company to increase its
profit and sales forecast due to a weaker euro after Britain
voted to leave the European Union and as demand from the
automotive industry for its radar chips increased.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Louise Heavens)