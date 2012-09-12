版本:
New Issue-Infinity Prop & Casualty sells $275 mln notes

Sept 12 Infinity Property and Casualty Corp
 on Wednesday sold $275 million of senior notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Barclays and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP 

AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    09/19/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/19/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 323.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

