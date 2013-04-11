版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Infinity Pharma shares off 4.1 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 11 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares off 4.1 percent premarket after pricing of secondary offering
