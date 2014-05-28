Infinium Capital says 'sour grapes' spurred employees' fraud lawsuit

CHICAGO May 28 Infinium Capital Management has
asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the now-defunct
high-speed trading firm and its leaders of securities fraud,
saying it was based on former employees' "sour grapes."
A group of former Infinium employees claimed in a lawsuit in
January that they lost millions of dollars because company
leaders duped them into investing in the firm while hiding
financial troubles.
However, Infinium said in court documents filed in U.S.
District Court in Chicago on Tuesday that the employees were
"made aware of all of the terms and risks of which they now
complain, rendering their claims of fraud nothing more than sour
grapes."
Infinium ceased trading in March and sold five of its
trading desks, along with other assets, to currency broker FXCM
Inc and a subsidiary.
The privately held firm had been among the higher-profile
electronic trading groups and a household name among Chicago
traders. The firm traded in commodities, energy and other
markets.
The case is Bojan et al v. Infinium Capital Holdings, LLC et
al, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-cv-00098.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)