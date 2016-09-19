Vista Equity to acquire Infoblox for $1.6 billion-source

Sept 19 Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC has agreed to acquire Infoblox Inc , a U.S. network security firm targeted by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, for $1.6 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Vista Equity will pay $26.50 per share in cash for Infoblox, the person said. Reuters had reported last month the company had launched an auction to sell itself after coming under pressure from Starboard to do so.

The deal, which is expected to be announced as early as Monday, was first reported by Fortune Magazine. The source asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

Vista Equity declined to comment, while Info did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)