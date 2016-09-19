Vista Equity to acquire Infoblox for $1.6 billion-source

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC has agreed to acquire Infoblox Inc , a U.S. network security firm targeted by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, for $1.6 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Vista Equity will pay $26.50 per share in cash for Infoblox, the person said. Reuters had reported last month the company had launched an auction to sell itself after coming under pressure from Starboard to do so.
The deal, which is expected to be announced as early as Monday, was first reported by Fortune Magazine. The source asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.
Vista Equity declined to comment, while Info did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.