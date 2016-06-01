Infoblox hires Morgan Stanley for activist defense - Bloomberg

June 1 Network management services provider
Infoblox Inc, which was targeted by investor Starboard
Value LP, has hired Morgan Stanley for activist defense,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Starboard Value disclosed a 7.1 pct stake in the company and
called its shares "undervalued" in April. (1.usa.gov/1SzFiSH)
The hiring of Morgan Stanley may delay a sale of the company
as advisers meet with management to chart a path forward,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/283XP1t)
Bloomberg had reported in May that Infoblox was approached
by Thoma Bravo, a tech-focused private equity firm, to take the
company private. (bloom.bg/283XrA7)
Infoblox declined to comment. Morgan Stanley, Starboard and
Thoma Bravo were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)