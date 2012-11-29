版本:
中国
2012年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Infoblox up in premarket after Q1 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 29 Infoblox Inc : * Up 24.4 percent to $17.35 in premarket after Q1 results, outlook

