UPDATE 1-Infoblox Inc files for IPO of up to $125 mln

* Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs lead underwriters to IPO

* Intends to list shares on NYSE under ticker symbol "BLOX"

Jan 6 Infoblox Inc, which makes software and hardware for network automation, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Santa Clara, California-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters of the IPO.

The other underwriters are UBS Investment Bank, Pacific Crest Securities, JMP Securities and Morgan Keegan.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Infoblox intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLOX".

The company said in the filing it may use part of the proceed to invest in or acquire complementary businesses, products or services.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.