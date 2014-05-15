BRIEF-Informa's organic revenue rises 0.6 pct for first four months of 2014

May 15 Informa Plc
* Global events growing strongly, driven by large events,
with some conference markets still soft for 4 months ended April
30
* Business intelligence trading remains challenging, with
our performance across verticals variable and inconsistent
* Board's expectations for 2014 remain unchanged
* At a reported level, strength of sterling against us
dollar continues to have a significant effect, with every one
cent movement impacting revenue by circa £3.2m and adjusted
operating profit by circa £1.4m.
* Our academic division has had a steady start to 2014,
recording organic growth of 3.2% in first four months of year.
* Academic publishing delivering steady growth, in line with
expectations
* Our events business has had a strong start to year,
delivering 3.5% organic growth through first four months.
* Group delivered organic revenue growth of 0.6% across
first four months of 2014, in line with board's expectations
