2013年 10月 21日

BRIEF-Informa says full-year expectations unchanged

Oct 21 Informa PLC : * Group nine-month organic revenue growth of 1.1%, adjusted for Formobile

biennial * Full-year expectations unchanged * Expect the rate of growth to fall in the fourth quarter as the pattern of

sales evens out * Continue to anticipate lower divisional margins in 2013 compared to the
