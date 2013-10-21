BRIEF-Informa says full-year expectations unchanged

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Oct 21 Informa PLC : * Group nine-month organic revenue growth of 1.1%, adjusted for Formobile
biennial * Full-year expectations unchanged * Expect the rate of growth to fall in the fourth quarter as the pattern of
sales evens out * Continue to anticipate lower divisional margins in 2013 compared to the
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.