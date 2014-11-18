版本:
Informa to buy US trade show operator Hanley Wood for 237 mln stg

Nov 18 British business media group Informa Plc said it would buy U.S. trade show operator Hanley Wood Exhibitions for 237 million pounds ($370.91 million) in a cash deal.

The company also intends to raise about 275 million pounds through a share placement, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.6390 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
