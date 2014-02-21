Informa profit rises on growth in academic publishing unit

Feb 21 British business media group Informa Plc
reported a 3 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by
stronger performance at its academic publishing business in the
second half.
The company, which publishes real-time news, research, and
market data, said that despite the impact of currency, it would
focus on operational fitness to deliver growth in adjusted
earnings per share in 2014.
Informa sold its non-core corporate training businesses for
$180 million last July to focus on its core events and academic
publishing businesses.
Adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations rose to
307.6 million pounds ($512.44 million) in the year ended Dec. 31
from 298.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Organic revenue from continuing operations rose 1.5 percent
to 1.13 billion pounds. Organic revenue at its academic
publishing business - which accounts for about a third of total
revenue - grew 5.3 percent.
Informa shares were trading up 2.5 percent at 535.5 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6003 British pounds)
