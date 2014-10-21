UPDATE 1-Informa's 9-month organic revenue up, says trading in line

(Adds analysts' comment, details, background)
Oct 21 British business media group Informa Plc
said organic revenue grew 1.8 percent in the nine months
to September, driven by strong performance at its global events
and academic publishing businesses, and that current trading
remained on track with full-year expectations unchanged.
The company's global events division, which consists of
trade shows, exhibitions and conferences, accounted for 43
percent of total revenue in the first half of the year and saw a
7.9 percent rise in organic revenue in the nine months ended
Sept.30.
The division gained from the Brazilian biennial exhibition
ForMbile in July and the shift of Dubai-based real estate
investor conference - Cityscape Global, from the last quarter
of 2013 to the third quarter this year, the company said.
The company, which also publishes real-time news, research,
market data and 55,000 academic books and journals, said organic
revenue at its academic publishing division rose 3.9 percent in
the first nine months of the year, while its business
intelligence business saw a 7.1 percent fall in organic revenue.
London-based Informa, which moved back to the UK from
Switzerland in June, said it had seen "limited impact" in
specific, higher-risk geographic markets from the increased
global awareness of the Ebola virus, and would continue to
monitor the situation.
The company said in July that it expected to spend up to 90
million pounds over three years to meet its organic growth
objectives, as part of a strategic review.
"Despite the current macro-economic and geo-political
uncertainty in the wider business environment, this (plan) is
expected to deliver growth across all our divisions over time
and generate valuable returns for shareholders," Chief Executive
Stephen Carter said in a statement.
"Informa has effectively had a "new" CEO in place for nearly
18 months and yet, bar a few managerial changes and some
re-scoping of the business, investors are yet to hear of what is
the management's strategic direction," Liberum analysts wrote in
a note to clients.
They said unless there was a clear indication of a new
strategy at Informa's investor day in November, there was the
risk that investors would become disenchanted with the story.
Informa was formed by the 1998 merger of IBC Group Plc and
Lloyd's of London Press Ltd. Its oldest business, the Lloyd's
List, was started in 1734 and is among one of the world's oldest
continuously running journals.
Shares in Informa were up 1.8 percent at 455.6 pence at 0848
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)