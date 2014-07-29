版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-Informa H1 adjusted operating profit rises 4.5 pct

July 29 Informa Switzerland Ltd :

* H1 higher organic growth:+1.9 pct to 569.6 million stg revenue (H1 2013: 564.0 million stg)

* Interim dividend 6.4 pence per share

* H1 adjusted diluted EPS 20.1 pence

* H1 improved adjusted operating profit:+4.5 pct to 166.7 million stg (H1 2013: 159.5 million stg)

* Stable interim dividend: maintained at 6.4 pence (H1 2013: 6.4 pence) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
