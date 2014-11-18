版本:
BRIEF-Informa to buy Hanley Wood Exhibitions for 237 mln stg

Nov 18 Informa Plc :

* To buy U.S. trade show operator, Hanley Wood Exhibitions for £237m (US375M) in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
