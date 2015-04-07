Permira and CPPIB win bidding for Informatica - source

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 A private equity consortium comprising Permira Advisers Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has won the bidding for software maker Informatica Corp with an offer of $48 to $50 per share, a source familiar with the matter said.
Informatica's shares closed up 4 percent at $45.83 on the Nasdaq on Monday after reports emerged that Permira and CPPIB, and a partnership of Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan had both submitted bids for the company last week.
Informatica and CPPIB did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA