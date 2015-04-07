UPDATE 3-Informatica to go private in $5.3 bln leveraged buyout

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Greg Roumeliotis
April 7 Business software maker Informatica Corp
said it would be bought for about $5.3 billion by
private equity firms Permira Funds and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), in the biggest U.S. leveraged buyout
so far this year.
Informatica shareholders will get $48.75 per share in cash.
The company's shares rose 4.5 percent to $47.93 in early trading
on Tuesday.
The stock rose 4 percent on Monday after Reuters reported
that Permira/CPPIB and a partnership of Thoma Bravo LLC and
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan had submitted bids for
Informatica.
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed an 8
percent stake in Informatica in January and said it was speaking
to the company about ways to maximize shareholder value.
Reuters reported in February that Informatica was looking to
hire financial advisers to help it defend itself from Elliott,
after failing to sell itself in January.
Jesse Cohn, head of U.S. equity activism at Elliott told
Reuters on Tuesday that the hedge fund supported the deal.
Technology companies have been targeted by activist
investors as the sector evolves rapidly and older technology
companies sit on large amounts of cash.
Informatica helps companies integrate and analyze data from
various sources. It counts Western Union Co, Citrix
Systems Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and
Bank of New York Mellon Corp among its customers.
Informatica competes with Tibco, which was taken private for
$4.3 billion in December by private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners.
"Informatica ... is better positioned (than Tibco) to
benefit from the adoption of cloud technologies," Mizuho
Securities analyst Abhey Lamba wrote in a note on Monday.
Redwood City, California-based Informatica's revenue rose
10.5 percent to $1.05 billion in 2014, while its pre-tax income
jumped 21 percent to $170.3 million.
However, analysts have said the company's shift to cloud and
subscription revenue is pressuring margins.
Qatalyst Partners was Informatica's financial adviser and
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati was legal counsel.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co, Macquarie Capital,
and Union Square Advisors LLC were financial advisers to the
Permira funds and CPPIB.
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York; Editing by
Simon Jennings and Richard Chang)