Informatica results beat estimates, shares up

Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Jan 24 Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly result on higher service revenue.
Shares of the company were up 12 percent in extended trading, after closing at $33.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Net income fell to $31.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $42.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.
Informatica makes software to help companies pull together data to analyze business trends.
Revenue rose to $234.7 million from $227 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $217.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
