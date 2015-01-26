UPDATE 1-Elliott reveals Informatica stake, may push sale -source

(Adds background on activism, share price; adds that
Informatica declined to comment)
By Liana B. Baker
Jan 26 Activist investor Elliott Management
disclosed an 8 percent stake in enterprise software maker
Informatica Corp in a filing on Monday, and may push
for the company to be sold, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Elliott, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, said it was
speaking to the company's management and board about ways to
maximize shareholder value.
Informatica shares closed $2.61 higher on Monday, up 6.8
percent, at $41.04 per share.
Informatica, which is based in Redwood City, California,
competes in the middleware software market with Tibco, a company
that went private in September in a $4.3 billion sale to Vista
Equity.
Elliott believes the company competes in too many businesses
and can improve its margins and cost structure, according to the
person, who was not authorized to speak on the record because
the matter is private.
Elliott thinks the company could perform better if it is
shielded from the public markets, and could also generate
interest from a strategic player, the person added.
A representative for Informatica declined to comment.
A number of well-known technology companies have been
targeted by activist investors in recent years as the sector
undergoes rapid change and old technology companies sit on large
amounts of cash.
Elliott has battled several technology companies in the past
few years, often criticizing their strategy publicly. It has
pushed for changes or a sale at enterprise technology companies
such as EMC Corp, Juniper Networks Inc,
Riverbed Technology Inc, Compuware Corp, BMC Software
Inc, NetApp Inc, Novell Inc and
Blue Coat Systems Inc.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting
by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
and Andre Grenon)