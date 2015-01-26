Activist Elliott discloses stake in Informatica, could push for sale -source

Jan 26 Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed an 8 percent stake in enterprise software maker Informatica Corp in a filing on Monday and may push for the company to be sold, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Elliott, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, said it was speaking to the company's management and board about ways to maximize shareholder value. (1.usa.gov/1JQ73zj)

Informatica, which is based in Redwood City, California, competes in the middleware software space with Tibco, a company that went private in September in a $4.3 billion sale to Vista Equity.

Elliott finds the company competes in too many businesses and can improve its margins and cost structure, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak on the record because the matter is private. It sent a private letter to the board on Monday outlining those views.

Elliott thinks the company could perform better shielded from the public markets and could also generate interest from a strategic player, the source added.

A representative for Informatica did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elliott has taken up battles with several technology companies in the past few years, often criticizing their strategy publicly. It has pushed for changes or a sale at enterprise technology companies such as EMC Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, Riverbed, Compuware Corp, BMC Software Inc, NetApp Inc, Novell Inc and Blue Coat Systems Inc. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)