版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 04:14 BJT

InfoSpace 1st-qtr profit rises

May 9 InfoSpace Inc, which operates online search services, posted a higher q uarterly profit, helped by growth in its search business and its entry into the tax preparation segment.

Net income for the first quarter was $11.4 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $ 1.3 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 124 percent to $115.7 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐