InfoSpace 1st-qtr profit rises

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
May 9 InfoSpace Inc, which operates online search services, posted a higher q uarterly profit, helped by growth in its search business and its entry into the tax preparation segment.
Net income for the first quarter was $11.4 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $ 1.3 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 124 percent to $115.7 million.
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)