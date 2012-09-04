India's Infosys open to larger acquisitions- CFO

| BANGALORE, Sept 4
BANGALORE, Sept 4 Indian IT outsourcer Infosys
Ltd, which has long said it's comfort size for
acquisitions is up to 10 percent of its own revenue, is open to
bigger deals given the right opportunity, a top executive said.
"Whatever size it is, if it makes strategic sense, if we
feel we can take it and execute it, we'll look at it," V
Balakrishnan, chief financial officer of India's second-biggest
software services provider, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Why not? If it really makes a strategic fit, why not?"
Infosys generated revenue of about $7 billion in the fiscal
year that ended in March.
Infosys is sometimes chided by investors and analysts for
being too cautious with it's $3.7 billion cash pile, even as
rivals such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro
have boosted their businesses with multiple
acquisitions.
Infosys wants to accelerate growth in its software business
by building other services around those offerings, an area the
company calls products and platforms services, which has
potential for acquisitions, Balakrishnan said.
Infosys could also look for deals in consulting, where
targets are likely to be smaller, he said.
It is also looking to ramp up its business in France and
Germany, where it would consider buying local operators, and in
the healthcare and life sciences industries, where it is a small
player, Balakrishnan said.
"Today we're a $7 billion company. Where a good, nice fit
comes, which is larger, we'll have a look at it, we're not