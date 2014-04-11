版本:
2014年 4月 11日 星期五

India's Infosys says starts search for new chief executive

April 11 India's Infosys Ltd said on Friday the company had started a search for chief executive S.D. Shibulal's successor and appointed Egon Zehnder to assist the nominations committee in identifying external candidates.

Shibulal, one of the seven Infosys founders, wants to retire as chief executive of the company on or before Jan. 9, 2015, or when his successor is ready to assume office, whichever is date earlier, a company statement said. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)
