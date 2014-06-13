NEWSMAKER-New CEO Sikka to revive India's Infosys with tech, boardroom savvy

| MUMBAI, June 13
MUMBAI, June 13 Vishal Sikka is equally
comfortable designing cutting-edge software as he is negotiating
in the boardroom, skills the new chief executive of Infosys Ltd
will need to turn around a company that was once the
poster child of India's $108 billion IT services industry.
Sikka, a former senior executive at German software giant
SAP AG, takes over as India's second largest IT
services exporter struggles to retain staff and market share.
Some investors blame its outgoing risk-averse management for
blunting the innovative edge of a company that was once the
employer of choice for young IT workers.
Employees at SAP and business associates told Reuters that
Sikka was seen as the bridge between the "brains" - the IT
engineers that helped him create the flagship HANA programme and
the besuited executives that spearheaded product sales globally.
He was also SAP's first chief technology officer.
"He was on the board at SAP and he ran all development on
the technology and application side. That says it right there,"
said Donald Feinberg, a U.S.-based executive at IT consultants
Gartner who used to be the lead analyst for SAP and who has
known Sikka for five years.
Sikka's skills will come in handy as investors expect him to
move Infosys towards high-margin, high tech services like cloud
computing and away from the low-margin, labour intensive
outsourcing contracts that it battles for against peers Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd .
Colleagues say he is a demanding but communicative manager
whose persistence helped bring HANA to life. The programme,
which took several years to develop, analyses large amounts of
data quickly and clients include Unilever PLC, Lenovo
Group Ltd, Lonmin PLC, Deloitte & Touche
and Procter & Gamble Co.
"Vishal's a visionary and one of the smartest guys in the
Valley," said Vivek Ranadive, CEO of U.S. firm Tibco Software
who has been friends with Sikka since meeting him at an
airport seven years ago. They hit it off by talking about
surfing in Hawaii.
FRESH BLOOD
Sikka, 47, is an American citizen who was born in Vadodara
in western India. He currently lives in Los Altos, California
with his wife and two boys and has said he plans to travel to
India for the new job.
A graduate of Stanford University, Sikka is held in great
respect by IT executives in Silicon Valley for his humility, his
sharp mind and his enthusiasm, friends and colleagues say.
"He's a man of varied interests, but his passion is
technology," said Ranadive.
The choice to give Sikka the top job at Infosys must not
have been easy for founder and outgoing executive chairman N.R.
Narayana Murthy, who was brought back from retirement last year
to help turnaround the company. Infosys has always picked its
CEO from among its founders, and Sikka is the first outsider.
But Infosys lead independent director K.V. Kamath, who along
with Murthy was in charge of finding the next CEO, said Sikka
had beaten all other candidates because he best fit the bill of
a "transitional" chief.
Investor pressure for a change of guard at Infosys
intensified after Murthy's return triggered the staff exodus and
management uncertainty.
"With age on his side, Sikka should be able to make
long-term strategies and goals, which is a good thing for
Infosys. It brings stability," said Ankita Somani, Mumbai-based
analyst at MSFL Research Institutional Business Group.
Sikka's term at Infosys is for five years and he is to be
given a free hand to chalk his own way as all the founders at
Infosys will step down by end-July.
His tenure at SAP, however, was not without conflict.
Sikka quit SAP amid rumours of a power struggle within the
company. Employees who worked with him or reported to him also
told Reuters he tends to hog the limelight. After Sikka, SAP CEO
Bill McDermott told reporters they would get more access to
engineers at company events from then on.
Analyst Feinberg said one of Sikka's first tasks would be to
build a team at Infosys, which has lost many senior executives
in the past year.
"There's basically nobody in the IT business in management
who does not know who Vishal Sikka is. Just by that he should be
able to get the people he wants to work for him," he said.
WALK ON
Infosys has a sprawling 170-acre complex in Bangalore that
combines stately old buildings and futuristic glass and steel
edifices - one looks like a pyramid, the other remarkably like a
front-loading washing machine.
The vast space will help Sikka indulge one of his defining
habits - walking for miles to work out a problem, often taking
along people he believes will help.
"This is his thinking time. He will walk, sometimes miles.
And sometimes, smile to himself when he has sorted it out," said
Yvonne Genovese, managing vice president at consultants Gartner.
Genovese said she knew Sikka before he became a household
name in the IT industry and worked with him and others at SAP on
the strategy for software product HANA when it was just an idea.
"Sometimes he ends up far away from the office. When you're
with him, you'd better have your walking shoes on," she added.
(Additional reporting Harro Ten Wolde in FRANKFURT and Jim
Finkle in BOSTON; Editing by Miral Fahmy)