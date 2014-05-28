India's Infosys says board member Srinivas resigns

May 28 Infosys Ltd president and board
member B.G. Srinivas has resigned, the company said on
Wednesday, the latest in a series of senior management exits at
India's second-largest software services exporter.
Srinivas' resignation is effective from June 10, the company
said in a statement to the exchanges.
Infosys did not give any reason for the resignation of
Srinivas, who was seen as one of the candidates to become the
next chief executive when Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal resigns
early next year.
Srinivas' resignation adds to the exodus of staff and senior
executives since Infosys brought back from retirement its
founder N.R. Narayana Murthy to help revive its fortunes in June
last year.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)