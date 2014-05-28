India's Infosys says board member Srinivas resigns

May 28 Infosys Ltd president and board member B.G. Srinivas has resigned, the company said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of senior management exits at India's second-largest software services exporter.

Srinivas' resignation is effective from June 10, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

Infosys did not give any reason for the resignation of Srinivas, who was seen as one of the candidates to become the next chief executive when Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal resigns early next year.

Srinivas' resignation adds to the exodus of staff and senior executives since Infosys brought back from retirement its founder N.R. Narayana Murthy to help revive its fortunes in June last year. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)