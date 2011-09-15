Infosys close to acquiring Thomson Reuters unit-report

MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Infosys Technologies
is close to acquiring Thomson Reuters'
healthcare business for $700-$750 million, an Indian newspaper
reported.
The Business Standard newspaper cited sources close to the
development as saying India's No. 2 outsourcer was the
front-runner for the business and an announcement was expected
shortly.
Both news and information provider Thomson Reuters and
Infosys declined to comment.
Thomson Reuters said in June it planned to sell the unit,
which supplies healthcare data and analysis to companies,
government agencies and health professionals.
The business had revenue of about $450 million in 2010.
"It's public knowledge that we are selling the healthcare
division but we're not making any comment on the process," a
Thomson Reuters spokesman in London said.
If the deal goes through, it would be the Indian company's
biggest acquisition. Infosys shares ended 2.5 percent higher on
a strong day for software stocks on Thursday.
"We do not comment on market rumours or speculation,"
Infosys Executive Co-Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan said on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the northeastern
Chinese city or Dalian.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe in Mumbai and Lee Chyen Yee in
Dalian, China; Editing by Anshuman Daga)