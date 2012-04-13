UPDATE 3-Infosys' slower revenue growth outlook slams shares

* Q4 profit 23.16 bln versus 23.18 bln rupees estimates
* Sees fiscal 2012/13 dollar revenue growth of 8-10 pct
* Shares fall more than 10 pct, cuts $3 bln from market cap
* Slowing outsourcing demand triggers worries for sector
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, April 13 India's Infosys Ltd
disappointed investors on Friday with a
weaker-than-expected revenue growth outlook due to an uncertain
global economy, sending its shares plunging more than 12 percent
in their biggest fall in nearly three years.
The forecast from India's No.2 software services exporter
sparked worries about prospects for the country's $100 billion
outsourcing sector, which faces slowing demand from its western
clients, intense competition from global rivals and volatile
currency markets.
Shares in Infosys, once seen as a sector trend-setter,
plunged as much as 12.5 percent by 0921 GMT, the biggest one-day
fall since May 2009, to 2,405 rupees. The fall wiped off more
than $3 billion from the company's market value.
The main market was down 1.4 percent.
Infosys said it expects dollar revenues to grow 8-10 percent
for the year ending March 2013 to $7.55 billion-$7.69 billion,
lower than most analysts' expectations of 10-15 percent growth.
"Clearly, there is no immediate recovery in sight for the
industry with expectations that the environment will continue to
remain challenging," said Dhiraj Sachdev, senior fund manager at
HSBC Asset Management in Mumbai.
"However, there is one thing we need to keep in mind. This
is the first quarter when the budgets are just prepared and in
the planning stage so we will get more clarity on how the year
will go when we are a few months into it."
Bangalore-based Infosys said consolidated net profit for the
fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 27.4 percent to 23.16
billion rupees ($449 million) from 18.18 billion rupees a year
earlier.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of 23.18 billion rupees
for the company, whose customers include Procter & Gamble Co
and Volkswagen AG, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
CHALLENGING YEAR
Reflecting concerns about the outlook for the Indian
outsourcing sector, the information technology market index
fell more than 8 percent, while sector leader Tata
Consultancy Services was down nearly 6 percent and
Wipro dropped 5 percent.
"We will have to wait for Tata Consultancy and Wipro results
to see if this is more to do with the macro economic situation
or there is some company-specific issue," said Shradha Agrawal,
analyst at Batlivala & Karani, referring to Infosys.
"Infosys stock has room for more correction."
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and No.3 exporter Wipro,
part of the country's showpiece and export-driven outsourcing
sector, have benefited from cost-conscious overseas customers
bumping up demand.
But sluggish global economic growth, the euro zone debt
crisis and growing U.S. rhetoric against the outsourcing of jobs
ahead of the November presidential election have triggered
worries about a decline in outsourcing demand.
Barclays said Infosys' results and the growth guidance would
likely start a fresh debate on not just "structural issues" with
the company but also expected demand for IT services this year.
The Indian outsourcing industry gets about three-quarters of
its revenue from the United States and Europe.
"The year ahead looks challenging for the IT services
industry, with slow recovery in the global markets," said S.D.
Shibulal, chief executive officer of Infosys.
Infosys has seen order "ramp downs," or cutbacks on
spending, from various clients, especially those in the
financial services sector, he added.
Tata Consultancy, Infosys, and Wipro also face increased
competition from global rivals like IBM and Accenture
.
Worldwide IT spending is forecast to increase 2.5 percent in
2012 from a year ago, research firm Gartner said early this
month, lower than its January forecast of 3.7 percent growth. It
cut the forecast due to a strong U.S. dollar.
CASH BALANCE
Infosys expects its earnings per American depositary share
to be in the range of $3.12 to $3.17 in the year ending in March
2013, up 4 percent to 5.7 percent from a year earlier.
"The economic volatility is so much, clients will fine-tune
their spending according to what they see in the environment,"
said chief financial officer V. Balakrishnan.
"For anybody to stand up in the beginning of the year and
guide for the full year is still a very bold thing."
Revenue for Infosys rose 22 percent to 88.52 billion rupees
in the March quarter as it added 52 new clients.
The company expects its operating margin in the quarter to
end-June to be 200 basis points lower than the preceeding
quarter due to hiring charges and visa-related costs,
Balakrishnan said.
Nasdaq-listed Infosys plans to add 35,000 staff in
the year to March 2013 to its current headcount of 149,994.
The company, which has shied away from large acquisitions
despite sitting on a huge cash pile, said its cash balance was
$4.1 billion at the end of March.
Infosys also denied reports that it had misued short-term
U.S. business visas for sending employees into its largest
export market, which brought in 62 percent of its revenue in the
quarter ended March 31.
Jack Palmer, a company employee, has reportedly accused the
company of misuing the short-term B1 visitor visa to send staff
from India and allowing them to work there due to higher wage
requirements of the local engineers there.
Infosys said in January it was being investigated in Texas
over sponsorship of B1 visas.
"Any allegation or assertion that there is or was a
corporate policy of evading the law in conjunction with the B-1
visa program is simply untrue," it said in a statement on
Friday.