Infosys Q2 net profit up 28.6 pct, beats forecasts

BANGALORE Oct 10 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services exporter, said on Friday its second quarter net profit rose 28.6 percent, beating analysts' estimates.
Infosys, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, said profit in the quarter ended September rose to 30.96 billion rupees ($506.25 million) from 24.07 billion rupees in the same year-ago period.
Analysts, on average, were expecting to post a 29.20 billion rupees quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Infosys provides IT services to western clients including BT Group, Bank of America and Volkswagen .
(1 US dollar = 61.1550 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
