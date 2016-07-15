Infosys Q1 net profit up 13 pct but misses estimates; shares slide

NEW DELHI, July 15 India's second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd said on Friday its first-quarter net profit grew 13 percent on new client wins but came in marginally below analysts' estimates, sending Bombay-listed shares sharply lower.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended June 30 grew to 34.36 billion Indian rupees ($513 million) from 30.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 34.42 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

At 0455 GMT, Infosys shares in Bombay were trading 8 percent lower.

($1 = 66.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)