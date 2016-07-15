Infosys Q1 net profit up 13 pct but misses estimates; shares slide

NEW DELHI, July 15 India's second-largest IT
services company Infosys Ltd said on Friday
its first-quarter net profit grew 13 percent on new client wins
but came in marginally below analysts' estimates, sending
Bombay-listed shares sharply lower.
Consolidated net profit for the three months ended June 30
grew to 34.36 billion Indian rupees ($513 million) from 30.3
billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. Analysts on
average had expected a net profit of 34.42 billion rupees,
according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
At 0455 GMT, Infosys shares in Bombay were trading 8 percent
lower.
($1 = 66.9300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)