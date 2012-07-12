版本:
Infosys says FY13 margin may move in 50-100 bps range

BANGALORE, July 12 India's Infosys Ltd expects its operating margin to move in a band of 50 to 100 basis points for the fiscal year ending March, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Thursday.

The company's first-quarter operating margin fell 100 basis points to 29.9 percent.

Infosys, India's No.2 software services exporter, cut its sales outlook for this fiscal year amid worries clients will reduce spending on outsourcing services due to global economic uncertainty, sending its shares down 10 percent.

