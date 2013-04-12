版本:
Infosys sees fiscal 2014 revenue rising 6-10 percent

April 12 Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, said on Friday it expects its dollar revenue in the current fiscal year that started April 1 to rise between 6 percent and 10 percent.

The company earlier marginally beat analyst estimates with a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 23.9 billion rupees ($438 million) as the company won orders from customers including German automaker BMW.

