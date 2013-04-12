Infosys sees fiscal 2014 revenue rising 6-10 percent

BRIEF-Pioneer Marine reports Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
April 12 Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, said on Friday it expects its dollar revenue in the current fiscal year that started April 1 to rise between 6 percent and 10 percent.
The company earlier marginally beat analyst estimates with a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 23.9 billion rupees ($438 million) as the company won orders from customers including German automaker BMW.
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)