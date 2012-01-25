Infosys says U.S. investigating visa sponsorships

BANGALORE Jan 25 Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 software services provider, said it was being investigated in Texas over its sponsorship and use of U.S. business visas.

The company said it had received a subpoena last May from the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to provide certain documents to a grand jury on its sponsorships for, and uses of, B1 business visas.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday, the company said that it has now been told by the U.S. Attorney's Office that it and some employees are targets of the investigation.