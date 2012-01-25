Infosys says U.S. investigating visa sponsorships

BANGALORE Jan 25 Infosys Ltd,
India's No. 2 software services provider, said it was being
investigated in Texas over its sponsorship and use of U.S.
business visas.
The company said it had received a subpoena last May from
the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to
provide certain documents to a grand jury on its sponsorships
for, and uses of, B1 business visas.
In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on
Wednesday, the company said that it has now been told by the
U.S. Attorney's Office that it and some employees are targets of
the investigation.