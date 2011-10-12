CORRECTED-Infosys shares up 3.6 pct in preopen after results

(Corrects net profit rise in first paragraph to 9.7 percent from 10.7 percent and year-ago net profit in second paragraph to 17.37 billion rupees from 17.22 billion)

MUMBAI Oct 12 Shares in Infosys Ltd , India's No. 2 software services exporter, rose 3.6 percent to 2,595 rupees in preopen trade after the software bellwether reported a 9.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, roughly in line with expectations.

Bangalore-based Infosys said consolidated net profit rose to 19.06 billion rupees ($387 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, from 17.37 billion rupees reported a year ago.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast a profit of 18.91 billion rupees for the company.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)