CORRECTED-Infosys shares up 3.6 pct in preopen after results

MUMBAI Oct 12 Shares in Infosys Ltd ,
India's No. 2 software services exporter, rose 3.6 percent to
2,595 rupees in preopen trade after the software bellwether
reported a 9.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, roughly in line
with expectations.
Bangalore-based Infosys said consolidated net
profit rose to 19.06 billion rupees ($387 million) for the
fiscal second quarter ended September 30, from 17.37 billion
rupees reported a year ago.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast a profit of 18.91
billion rupees for the company.
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
