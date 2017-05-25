India's Infosys touts plan to hire Americans in face of visa pressures

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 24 Infosys Ltd, the
India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new
strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next
two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San
Francisco.
Infosys is the largest employer of workers under the U.S.
H1-B visa program for skilled workers, which has been under fire
as the Trump Administration moves to tighten a range of
immigration laws. Many large companies hire so-called
outsourcing firms such as Infosys to manage their computer
operations.
Infosys announced three weeks ago that it would hire 10,000
Americans, and said on Monday that it had leased 35,000 square
feet of office space in downtown Indianapolis.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who succeeded Vice President Mike
Pence in the state's top office, and Indiana University
President Michael McRobbie appeared at the San Francisco event
to voice their support.
Ravi Kumar, Infosys's deputy chief operating officer, said
the company will be looking to hire both experienced
professionals and recent college graduates at a range of skill
levels.
Each month, Kumar said, the company plans to put large
batches of prospective employees through training courses of
eight to 10 weeks that will prepare them for positions in fields
like data analytics, enterprise cloud applications and
cybersecurity.
Kumar said the new moves did not reflect any major change in
the company's business model, with U.S. workers being
compensated at the same level as H1-B visa professionals.
The company also used the meeting to highlight the launch of
Infosys Nia, a new artificially intelligent service that is
designed to allow IT professionals to automate more of their
tasks. Infosys stressed that AI and automation are the future of
technology, and that innovations in these areas will allow
enterprises to be more productive without having to hire more
people.
"If problem solving is going to be done by machines, then
problem finding is the human frontier," said Infosys CEO Vishal
Sikka in his keynote.
(Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez; Editing by Jonathan Weber)