Infosys says not in talks for buying Thomson Reuters unit

MUMBAI Oct 13 Infosys Ltd , India's second-largest software services exporter, said on Thursday it is not in talks to acquire the healthcare business of Thomson Reuters Corp .

Denying earlier media reports, Infosys said in an emailed statement, "this is to clarify that Infosys is not in discussions for the acquisition of Thomson Reuters' Healthcare business at present."

The Press Trust of India news agency had reported on Wednesday that Infosys was keen to acquire the Thomson Reuters' healthcare business. The Business Standard newspaper also had reported on Sept 15 that Infosys was close to buying the business for $700 million to $750 million.

Thomson Reuters said in June it was planning to sell the unit, which supplies healthcare data and analysis to companies, government agencies and healthcare professionals. The business generated revenue of about $450 million in 2010.

Infosys posted quarterly results on Wednesday, following which its executives told reporters the company was looking for acquisitions across sectors including healthcare and life sciences. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jui Chakravorty and Matt Driskill)