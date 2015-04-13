版本:
MOVES-Andy Matthews to lead greenfield infrastructure investment at M&G unit

April 13 Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of M&G Investments, has appointed Andy Matthews to lead its greenfield infrastructure investment activities.

Matthews joins from 3i Plc's infrastructure team. He was managing director and chief investment officer at Barclays Infrastructure Funds, until 3i acquired the firm in 2013. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
