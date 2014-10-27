BRIEF-Infranor Inter says Perrot Duval Group expects FY sales in excess of CHF 49 mln

Oct 27 Infranor Inter AG :

* Says following merger with Infranor Inter Ltd., Perrot Duval Group is anticipating FY consolidated sales in excess of 49 million Swiss francs

* Sees EBITDA of around 3.2 million Swiss francs in 2014/15 (3.0 million Swiss francs for Infranor Inter Ltd. and 0.2 million Swiss francs for the Füll Group)

* Years to follow should see improvement in results, with EBITDA predicted to rise from 3.2 million Swiss francs in 2014/15 at average rate of 12.0 percent per year (9.4 percent for Infranor Inter Ltd. and 18.0 percent for the Füll group) up to 2019/20 Source text - bit.ly/1FPulGz Further company coverage: