BRIEF-Infranor Inter says Perrot Duval Group expects FY sales in excess of CHF 49 mln

Oct 27 Infranor Inter AG :
* Says following merger with Infranor Inter Ltd., Perrot
Duval Group is anticipating FY consolidated sales in excess of
49 million Swiss francs
* Sees EBITDA of around 3.2 million Swiss francs in 2014/15
(3.0 million Swiss francs for Infranor Inter Ltd. and 0.2
million Swiss francs for the Füll Group)
* Years to follow should see improvement in results, with
EBITDA predicted to rise from 3.2 million Swiss francs in
2014/15 at average rate of 12.0 percent per year (9.4 percent
for Infranor Inter Ltd. and 18.0 percent for the Füll group) up
to 2019/20
