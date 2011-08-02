UPDATE 2-Efforts to end FAA shutdown falter in US Senate

* Fight over service, union rule unresolved
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 Efforts to craft a compromise
to end a partial shutdown of federal aviation programs faltered
in the U.S. Senate on Monday night, raising the near certainty
that the standoff will go through August.
The 10-day shutdown of airport runway and other improvement
projects overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration has
disrupted tens of thousands of construction jobs nationwide and
prompted the furlough of 4,000 agency employees.
In addition, the shutdown lifted the requirement for
airlines to collect certain ticket taxes, resulting in a loss
of $250 million in revenue so far that would have gone to a
trust fund that helps pay for airport infrastructure projects.
A shutdown through August would raise that total to more
than $1 billion, congressional and other officials said.
Moreover, the shutdown has threatened progress on an
approaching deadline for certifying airports to handle the new
Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 freighter, the largest jumbo jet ever
built by the company.
Congress is due to start its August recess as early as
Tuesday after the Senate votes on legislation to increase the
U.S. debt limit following passage in the House of
Representatives on Monday.
The House left Washington on Monday night.
Still unresolved are disputes in temporary FAA funding
legislation over subsidies for service to rural communities and
an attempt to roll back a federal labor rule aimed at making it
easier for unions to organize at airlines and railroads.
The temporary measure is a stop gap allowing Congress to
continue negotiations on a long-term funding blueprint for the
entire agency. Air traffic services are not affected by the
partial shutdown.
The politically charged labor change that occurred last
year could impact all airlines. It was pushed by Obama
administration appointees ahead of high-stakes representation
elections at mostly non-union Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) that
ultimately failed.
LABOR DISPUTE
Unions intend to keep trying at that carrier, prompting its
allies in Congress, in this case Republicans in the House, to
try to reinstate the previous election rule.
Senator John Rockefeller, chairman of the Commerce
Committee, which oversees aviation issues in the Senate, said
Delta wants to ensure that lawmakers scrap the existing labor
provision.
"We have inflicted far too much damage on our aviation
system for the needs of one airline," Rockefeller said in
remarks on the Senate floor.
Delta, in a statement, said it disagreed with Rockefeller's
comments and expressed hope that Congress could work out its
differences.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, who earlier in the day
spoke with Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood about efforts to
resolve the problem, said the labor issue "should not overhang"
the temporary funding extension.
Republican Orrin Hatch of Utah, where Delta has a hub, said
the labor issue needed to be addressed but could be worked out
quickly.
Rockefeller said an attempt by he and Kay Bailey Hutchison,
a Republican senator and leader on aviation issues, to forge a
bipartisan compromise to extend temporary FAA funding fell
short.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Eric Beech)