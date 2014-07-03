RLPC-Infront Sports raises extra debt for dividend payment

| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Swiss sports marketing company
Infront Sports & Media is seeking to raise an extra 155 million
euros ($211.43 million) of loans to pay private equity owner
Bridgepoint a dividend, banking sources said on Thursday.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Nomura are leading the deal
which was shown to institutional investors at a bank meeting on
Thursday.
Bridgepoint acquired Infront Sports in 2011 from Jacobs
Holding and shareholder Martin Steinmeyer, financing the deal
with equity and a vendor loan but without new bank facilities.
In 2013 the buyout house raised 300 milliion euros of loans, of
which 160 million euros was taken out as a dividend.
The new loan is split between a 70 million euro first lien
loan, paying 500 basis points (bps) over Euribor with 99.5
original issue discount (OID) and an 85 million euro second lien
loan, guided to pay between 800-850bps at 98.5 OID, the banking
sources said.
Much of the first lien loan has been preplaced so
syndication will focus on the second lien, the banking sources
said.
Bridgepoint was not immediately available to comment.
Based in Zug, Switzerland, Infront promotes sports events
and handles media production and distribution rights for events
including the FIFA World Cup and Olympic winter sports
federations.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
