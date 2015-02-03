UPDATE 1-China's Dalian Wanda to buy sports marketing group Infront - sources

(Adds Infront declines to comment)
By Matthew Miller and Pamela Barbaglia
BEIJING/LONDON Feb 3 China's Dalian Wanda Group
Co is buying Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports &
Media AG, marking the property firm's latest move into
entertainment, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Infront is led by Philippe Blatter, nephew of Sepp Blatter,
the head of soccer's global governing body FIFA.
The deal will be announced next Tuesday, one of the sources
said on condition of anonymity as the matter isn't public.
Dalian Wanda, whose bid beat interest from U.S. sports
marketing firms and media-focused buyout group Providence,
values Infront at well above 900 million euros ($1 billion), a
second source said.
A report by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports put the price at
about 1 billion euros.
London-based private equity group Bridgepoint bought Infront
for about 550 million euros including debt in 2011 and the
business had estimated revenues of about 600 million euros in
2013.
Dalian Wanda and Bridgepoint declined to comment. A
spokesman for Infront also declined to comment.
Infront, based in Zug, focuses on distributing media rights
for broadcasting sports events including the soccer World Cup
and several Olympic winter sports.
FIFA has awarded Infront exclusive sales rights to broadcast
packages of its events from 2015 to 2022, which will include two
soccer World Cups, in 26 territories in Asia, including China.
Dalian Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin has said he is seeking to
diversify the country's biggest property conglomerate into
entertainment businesses, as China's urbanisation slows.
He wants the group's cultural business to generate more than
100 billion yuan in revenue by 2020.
Last month, Dalian Wanda announced a 45 million euro
investment in Spanish soccer champions Atletico Madrid, its
first overseas sports deal.
It also controls U.S. No.2 cinema chain AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc ; Wanda Cinema Line Corp, the
biggest theatre operator in China; and Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co, China's biggest real estate firm.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Mark Potter)