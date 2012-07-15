AIA, Manulife crunch numbers as final ING bids loom

* Manulife may bid for all Asia operations
* Southeast Asia life insurance operations in hot demand
* Nikko, UOB expected to bid for asset management business
By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, July 16 A wide range of suitors, from
the son of Asia's richest man and a former rugby player in New
Zealand to more established players including AIA Group
and Manulife Financial Corp, are expected to
submit binding bids on Monday for ING Groep's Asia
insurance business in a deal that could top $7 billion.
ING is selling its Asian life insurance and its asset
management units in the region as it needs to repay bail-out
funds it received from the Dutch government during the 2008
financial crisis. Since the bail-out, ING has sold 15.2 billion
euros ($18.6 billion) worth of assets around the world.
ING CEO Jan Hommen scrapped a joint IPO of ING's Europe and
Asia units in favour of an Asia sale about six months ago. Since
then, the worsening euro zone crisis has put some potential
buyers off big M&A bets. Metlife and Prudential
Financial Inc, considered strong contenders for ING's
insurance business, have dropped out of the process.
ING's Southeast Asian operations have generated the most
interest, with Japan's Dai-ichi Life Co Ltd, South
Korea's KB Financial Group, Korea Life Insurance Co
Ltd and two groups expected to submit second-round
bids for parts of the business, sources familiar with the
process said, declining to be identified because discussions
were confidential.
One consortium is led by ex-AIA CEO and a former rugby
player Mark Wilson, backed by private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP and Swiss Re, while the other is
headed by Richard Li, son of billionaire Li Ka-shing, which is
likely to be interested only in the Hong Kong, Malaysia and
Thailand businesses.
Wilson was in charge of AIA when it planned an initial
public offering in 2009, but was replaced the following year
after a failed bid for AIA by British insurer Prudential Plc
.
There is some scepticism over either consortium having a
chance of winning.
"It gets complicated when you bring a private equity fund
into the picture," said Hong Kong-based Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
insurance analyst Stanley Tsai. "They will need an exit strategy
in the next two to three years, making the deal more difficult
to execute from a regulatory standpoint."
ING's Southeast Asian operations alone may fetch about $2
billion and could be sold at nearly two times embedded value,
one source said. South Korea and Japan account for about
two-thirds of ING's Asian business, but Japan may prove to be a
stumbling block in the auction due to the 18 billion euros
($21.9 billion) worth of high-guarantee variable annuity
policies the local operation has on its books.
The companies mentioned in this report either declined to
comment or were not available for immediate comment.
BREAK-UP?
Monday's binding bids could set the stage for a final round
of negotiations, after which ING will decide whether to sell the
life business en bloc or break it up and sell Japan, South Korea
and Southeast Asia separately. ING has not set a reserve price,
and Hom m en said in May that Asian divestments would probably
fetch less than 8 billion euros.
Nomura Holdings is helping ING to find a solution for its
Japanese operations, while Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan
are advising ING on the rest of the auction.
Manulife may bid for the entire Asian operation, while AIA
is interested in South Korea and Southeast Asia, sources said.
Though some sources said, the Canadian financial company could
also skip Japan.
ING's Asia operations offer a platform for insurers keen to
expand in a region enjoying rapid economic growth. Life
insurance premiums in emerging Asia are forecast to grow 8.7
percent next year, nearly double the world average, according to
Swiss Re estimates.
Binding bids for ING's asset management business are also
due this week, with Nikko Asset Management, U.S.-based Principal
Financial Group, Royal Bank of Canada,
Singapore's United Overseas Bank and Manulife expected
to participate. The asset management sale is expected to fetch
about $600 million.