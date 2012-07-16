UPDATE 1-Dai-ichi, Korea Life bid for ING's SE Asia business

* Manulife may bid for all Asia operations
* Southeast Asia life insurance operations in hot demand
* Nikko, UOB expected to bid for asset management business
By Denny Thomas and Taiga Uranaka
HONG KONG/TOKYO, July 16 Japan's Dai-ichi Life
Insurance Co Ltd and Korea Life were first
out of the blocks to submit second-round bids on Monday for
ING's insurance operations in Southeast Asia, as the
Dutch insurer moves to divest it Asian operations.
Binding bids for ING's Asian insurance and asset management
operations are due on Monday and a wide range of suitors, from
the son of Asia's richest man and a former rugby player in New
Zealand to more established players including AIA Group
and Manulife Financial Corp, are expected to
place offers in a deal worth about $7 billion.
ING is selling its businesses in the region as it needs to
repay a bail-out from the Dutch government during the 2008
financial crisis. Since the bail-out, ING has sold 15.2 billion
euros ($18.6 billion) worth of assets around the world.
"Yes, Dai-ichi made an offer," one source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The source declined to be
identified as the matter was not public.
Korea Life has also submitted bid for ING's a Southeast
Asian operations, a South Korean report said on Monday.
ING's Southeast Asian business have been in hot demand, and
the business could fetch about $2 billion, one person familiar
with the matter previously told Reuters. Life insurance premiums
in Southeast Asia are forecast to grow rapidly on the back of
strong economic growth.
Dai-ichi and other Japanese insurers are under growing
pressure to expand overseas as they face weak growth prospect at
home.
A spokesman for Dai-ichi and Korea Life declined to comment.
KB Financial Group submitted a bid for ING's
South Korean insurance business, the local Maeil Business
Newspaper reported.
ING chief executive Jan Hommen scrapped a joint IPO of its
Europe and Asia units in favour of an Asian sale about six
months ago. Since then, the worsening euro zone crisis has put
some potential buyers off big M&A bets. Metlife and
Prudential Financial Inc, considered strong contenders
for ING's insurance business, have dropped out of the process.
EXPECTED BIDDERS
ING's Southeast Asian operations were also expected to draw
second-round bids for parts of the business from two other
groups, sources familiar with the process said.
One consortium is led by ex-AIA CEO and a former rugby
player Mark Wilson, backed by private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP and Swiss Re, while the other is
headed by Richard Li, son of billionaire Li Ka-shing, which is
likely to be interested only in the Hong Kong, Malaysia and
Thailand businesses.
Wilson was in charge of AIA when it planned an initial
public offering in 2009, but was replaced the following year
after a failed bid for AIA by British insurer Prudential Plc
.
There is some scepticism over either consortium having a
chance of winning.
"It gets complicated when you bring a private equity fund
into the picture," said Hong Kong-based Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
insurance analyst Stanley Tsai. "They will need an exit strategy
in the next two to three years, making the deal more difficult
to execute from a regulatory standpoint."
ING's Southeast Asian operations could be sold at nearly two
times embedded value, one source said. South Korea and Japan
account for about two-thirds of ING's Asian business, but Japan
may prove to be a stumbling block in the auction due to the 18
billion euros ($21.9 billion) worth of high-guarantee variable
annuity policies the local operation has on its books.
The companies mentioned in this report either declined to
comment or were not available for immediate comment.
BREAK-UP?
Monday's binding bids could set the stage for a final round
of negotiations, after which ING will decide whether to sell the
life business en bloc or break it up and sell Japan, South Korea
and Southeast Asia separately. ING has not set a reserve price,
and CEO Hommen said in May that Asian divestments would probably
fetch less than 8 billion euros.
Nomura Holdings is helping ING to find a solution for its
Japanese operations, while Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan
are advising ING on the rest of the auction.
Manulife may bid for the entire Asian operation, while AIA
is interested in South Korea and Southeast Asia, sources said.
Though some sources said, the Canadian financial company could
also skip Japan.
ING's Asia operations offer a platform for insurers keen to
expand in a region enjoying rapid economic growth. Life
insurance premiums in emerging Asia are forecast to grow 8.7
percent next year, nearly double the world average, according to
Swiss Re estimates.
Binding bids for ING's asset management business are also
due this week, with Nikko Asset Management, U.S.-based Principal
Financial Group, Royal Bank of Canada,
Singapore's United Overseas Bank and Manulife expected
to participate. The asset management sale is expected to fetch
about $600 million.