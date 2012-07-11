Blackstone backs Wilson in ING Asian sale race -source

July 11 Mark Wilson, the former chief executive
of AIA Group Ltd, has won support from Blackstone
Group LP in its quest for the Asia insurance unit of ING
Groep NV, a source directly familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
Buyout firm Blackstone has agreed to participate in Wilson's
consortium, which includes Swiss Re AG and other
parties, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Blackstone declined to comment while Swiss Re and Wilson
were not immediately available for comment.
ING's sale of its Asian life insurance business would help
the Dutch bancassurer to partly repay the 3 billion euros of
state aid it received from the Dutch government.