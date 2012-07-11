UPDATE 1-Blackstone backs Wilson in ING Asian sale race -source

NEW YORK/HONG KONG, July 11 Mark Wilson, the
former chief executive of AIA Group Ltd, has won
support from Blackstone Group LP in a quest for the Asia
insurance unit of ING Groep NV, a source directly
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Buyout firm Blackstone has agreed to participate in Wilson's
consortium, which includes Swiss Re AG and other
parties, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Blackstone declined to comment while Swiss Re and Wilson
were not immediately available for comment.
ING's sale of its Asian life insurance business would help
the Dutch bancassurer to partly repay the state aid it received
from the Dutch government during the 2008 crisis. In a separate
process, ING is also selling its asset management business.
Blackstone's support comes ahead of a final bid deadline of
July 16 for the business. The sale could top $7 billion, ranking
as Asia's top insurance deal and adding to a flurry of financial
institutions deals being launched in Asia this year.
Sources told Reuters in June that AIA Group and Canada's
Manulife Financial Corp had made it through a shortlist
and could submit a final bid.
Japan's Dai-ichi Life Co Ltd and South Korea's KB
Financial Group were among the other bidders that
had made it into the next round, the sources added.
Richard Li, the son of Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, is
also interested in the business, although one person close to
the matter said that Li was just bidding for the Hong Kong,
Malaysia and Thailand business.
ING's Southeast Asia operations, which is the smallest part
of the Asian operations by profits and premium income but the
fastest growing, has generated the strongest interest among the
assets up for sale, the sources said.
Bloomberg reported on Blackstone's backing of Wilson earlier
on Wednesday.