ING eyes separate sale of Hong Kong insurance operations -sources

HONG KONG Aug 29 ING is exploring a separate sale of its roughly $1 billion Hong Kong insurance business, sources said, in a move that would add yet another leg to the large and complicated auction of its Asian operations.

The Dutch insurer is selling its Asia divisions to repay a 2008 government bailout. The company failed to secure a single buyer for the entire Asian group, valued at about $7 billion. As a result, ING decided to split the auction into three pieces -- Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

The Hong Kong business was originally lumped in with the Southeast Asia leg, together with Malaysia and Thailand. But with the Southeast Asia sale making slow progress due to foreign ownership restrictions, ING is keen to expedite parts of the nearly six-month old process.

The sources, who declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential, cautioned that ING has not made a final decision.

"Divestment may take place through multiple transactions," an ING spokeswoman said.